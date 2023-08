ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman will spend another five to 10 months behind bars for a string of shoplifting cases.

Ashley Roybal and her husband, Marvin Alderete, took plea deals after investigators claimed they stole around $20,000 worth of items from 28 different stores.

Roybal has been in jail for the last 14 months, and on Tuesday, Judge Stanley Whitaker tacked on another 10.

She could be out in half that time with “good time.” Alderete is still awaiting sentencing.