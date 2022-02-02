ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Two men are charged with kidnapping a woman who was found dead in Eddy County. The body of Stevi Odom-Lynch was discovered in a remote oilfield near Artesia last year. She had 21 gunshot wounds.

Investigators discovered surveillance video from an Artesia motel showing Odom-Lynchleaving with two men. They identified those two men as Jerrold Chavarria and Jerry Romero.

Deputies also recovered a cigarette with DNA from the crime scene that they later connected to Chavarria. Right now both are only charged with kidnapping, not murder. The motive remains unclear.