ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police say around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to welfare check at a home on Vista del Sol near Ellison and found a woman who had been fatally stabbed inside the home.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: 2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
- Investigation: Turf wars: A tale of deception and misused tax dollars
- Trending: New Mexico United launch new gear with iconic New Mexico brand
- Holiday: The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains
APD says a suspect is in custody. The department’s homicide unit was called to investigate. No other information is available.