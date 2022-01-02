Woman found dead in NE Albuquerque apartment building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in a northeast apartment building Sunday. Officers found a dead woman around 10:00 a.m. at the Dorado Apartments at 11800 Montgomery Blvd.
APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death. The names of the victim or any suspects are unknown at this time. This story is developing.