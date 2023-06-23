ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque. On the morning of Friday, June 23, a woman was found dead at Stardust Skies Park near Montgomery Boulevard and Pennsylvania Street.

The police were called to the scene when reports came in of a non-responsive individual lying in the park. Officers say the woman has injuries that seem to have caused her death.

No further information has been released at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.