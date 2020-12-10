Woman fatally shot in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in southeast Albuquerque Wednesday evening.

According to APD, around 7:20 p.m. dispatch received a call that someone had heard gunshots in the area of 1500 block of Columbia Dr. Police say a caller stated they heard gunshots and also saw somebody being put into a vehicle.

When officers arrived to the scene, the University of New Mexico Hospital notified dispatch that a female had arrived to the emergency room but had died due to her injuries. No other information has been released at this time. KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.

