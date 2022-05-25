ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Latrice Thomas, the woman once accused of shooting and killing Hilarie Humbles at an apartment complex in 2018 is asking to be released to a sober living facility. Officials say Humbles helped Thomas move and asked to be paid $40. The murder charges were dismissed on the state level but Thomas is now facing federal charges for allegedly having a man buy her a gun months before Humble was killed.

Thomas is behind bars right now but she’s asking a judge to be released to a sober living facility. The U.S. Attorney says that’s too much freedom for her. The attorney also said, “It’s no exaggeration to say that the defendant is a one-woman crime wave…” Since the age of 14, attorneys say Thomas has been arrested 36 times.