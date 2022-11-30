ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of taking videos of a teen being sexually abused has vanished just days before her trial. “We’re on almost the eve of the trial and I cannot get ahold of her,” said defense attorney Raul Lopez. “So, I don’t know what to say, judge.”

Yarelis Cespedes was a no-show at her court hearing Wednesday. Cespedes is facing child pornography charges after investigators say she recorded a man sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in the back seat of an SUV in 2019, then shared the video online. Her trial was scheduled to start Monday.

To avoid wasting jurors’ time, the judge canceled that trial until Cespedes can be found. There is now a warrant out for her arrest.