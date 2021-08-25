Woman facing charges for selling drugs on Darian Bashir’s behalf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the trial for Darian Bashir begins, a woman is now facing federal charges for selling drugs on Bashir’s behalf. According to a criminal complaint, in May of 2019, Bashir talked on the phone with Charlene Gardner about selling drugs.

At the time, Bashir was behind bars for the murder of Jackson Weller. Authorities were listening to the conversation and searched Gardner’s apartment where they found drugs. Bashir is on trial this week for allegedly shooting Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar in 2019.