Woman facing charges after suspected carjacking in northeast Albuquerque

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tables have turned on a would-be car thief when the driver suddenly pulls out a gun. Police were called to an area near Paseo Del Norte and Wyoming. They say while a man was driving out of the parking lot, Esperanza McGee jumped in his car.

The driver began yelling at her to get out, that’s when police say McGee pulled out a screwdriver and began swinging it at the man. That man jumped out of the car, drew his gun on her and yelled for people to call the police. When officers arrived they say she threw the car in neutral causing it to roll back and hit a patrol car. McGee faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

