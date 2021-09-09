Woman faces vehicular homicide charges in March crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman police say was behind the wheel during a deadly crash is facing vehicular homicide charges. Bernalillo County deputies say on March 12, 56-year-old Donna Helgesen was driving more than 100 mph on Paseo del Norte near Tramway.

Deputies say she rear-ended a car driven by Rick Rivera after which Rivera’s car erupted in flames. Witnesses were able to pull him out of the wreckage but he died on the scene. Helgesen was charged last week, She is set to appear in court Friday where a judge will decide if she will stay behind bars until trial.