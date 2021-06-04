Woman faces charges in connection to robberies at Albuquerque businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing a long list of robbery charges. Vanessa Alderete, 20, is charged with eight counts of armed robbery in connection to a string of crimes targeting motels and small businesses.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that Alderete was attested for outstanding felony warrants and has been identified as an ALeRT offender by a multi-agency program that tracks those who continuously commit crimes in the community. In a press release, APD reports officers were patrolling the area of 1200 Dickerson Dr. in southeast Albuquerque on June 1, 2021 when officers observed Alderete on property.

Authorities say officers were aware of multiple warrants being issued for her arrested and tried to make contact with her. Alderete reportedly ran back into an apartment and tried to evade officers by climbing through the ceiling and falling into another apartment.

She was taken into custody and has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Police report Alderete admitted to detectives that she robbed several other businesses in the southeast and southwest parts of the city including several businesses and hotels.

Alderete has three felony arrests for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, escape from custody of a peace officer, and resisting, evading, or obstructing law enforcement.