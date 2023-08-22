ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman has been charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Jacquelyn Moore, 47, will be held in custody until trial, which has not been scheduled yet.

A criminal complaint states that the victim, known as Jane Doe, was outside the To’hajiilee Chapter House on the Navajo Nation when Moore drove into Doe, pinning her lower body against the building. The crash amputated Doe’s left leg.

Doe’s husband took Moore out of her car and reversed it. A bystander was able to make a tourniquet for Doe out of a belt. Doe was transported to UNM Hospital and taken into surgery.

Moore was arrested at the scene and would later admit to Navajo Criminal Investigators that she was intoxicated during the crash and had blacked out with no memory of it.

If convicted, Moore faces up to 10 years in prison.