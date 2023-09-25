ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman has pleaded not guilty for her alleged role in a murder at a downtown motel.

Police arrested Angel Salazar earlier this month. They alleged Salazar and a man armed with brass knuckles walked into a motel room at Central near Lead. They claimed the two left the room 30 minutes later, leaving a trail of blood.

Salazar was arrested at a different motel about a mile away. She was formally arraigned on murder, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence this morning.

KRQE reached out to the police to see if they’ve caught the other suspect but did not hear back.