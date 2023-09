ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is accused of being part of a large shoplifting ring. She has pled not guilty to the charges.

Christina Ephrim was arraigned in front of Judge Brett Loveless on Monday morning.

She’s charged with 60 crimes related to a shoplifting ring that ran from April to November last year.

Police alleged she got away with $17,000 worth of merchandise from 20 stores. She is being held behind bars until her trial.