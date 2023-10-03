LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 45-year-old woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces Tuesday morning, according to the police department.

Preliminary information from the Las Cruces Police Department indicated that an officer was on a “proactive bicycle patrol” near the 1300 block of Burley Court when he made contact with an individual driving a black 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer around 4:45 a.m. Police said at some point during the contact, the officer fired at least one round that hit the woman.

The woman died as a result of her injuries. The officer sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization. The officer has been placed on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per LCPD protocol.

Las Cruces police and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force, composed of investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police, are investigating the shooting.

Findings from the investigation are forwarded to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Las Cruces Police Department said they would host a news conference about the incident on Tuesday. This is a developing story; check back for updates.