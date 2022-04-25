ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating the death of a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was pronounced deceased after she arrived at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

According to APD, homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took the victim to the hospital. The investigation is active and police are processing multiple scenes for forensic information.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867), or call APD’s non-emergency number at 505-242-COPS (2677).