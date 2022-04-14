NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters.

Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she violated that probation and in January, was ordered to serve 264 days in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Last month, she was given another break when she got into the community custody program. On Mar. 29, she was released once again on GPS monitoring. That same day, authorities say she cut it off. Now, another warrant for her arrest has been issued.