ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman convicted of homicide by vehicle was back in front of a judge Thursday, after violating her probation. In 2016, Cynthia Silva was driving on I-40, while high on meth, and slammed into the back of Shirley Van Why’s car and killing her.

Silva accepted a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018, she faced up to 15 years. Silva recently violated her probation by leaving the county, and picked up a new charge of trafficking a controlled substance.

Thursday, Silva acknowledged her mistake in court, saying she did not realize she had left the county. A judge continued Silva’s probation, saying any future violations would be met with zero tolerance. A new condition was also added to her probation, Silva can not have any contact with her boyfriend.