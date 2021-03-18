Woman convicted of driving drunk, killing two men faces new lawsuit

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who drove drunk and killed two men changing a tire on the side of I-25 has been hit with a second lawsuit. Christie Noriega had her 2-year-old with her in 2018 when she crashed into Mikey Chambellan and Lonnie Escovedo.

In 2019, family members filed a lawsuit. Now, Escovedo’s sister, who’s also Chambellan’s girlfriend and a witness to the crash, has filed her own lawsuit. The lawsuit says she suffered emotional distress, pain, and suffering from the crash.

The lawsuit also claims Tomasita’s restaurant staff didn’t do anything to stop Noriega from driving, even though she was visibly drunk. The gas station where Noriega stopped to get more alcohol after leaving the restaurant is also named in the suit.