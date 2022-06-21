ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who was drunk more than twice the legal limit when she hit and killed an 18-year-old will spend more than a decade behind bars. In 2020, Bernadette Etsitty killed Roxana Saenz who just graduated from Del Norte High School.

Etsitty was going more than 60 miles in a 40 mph zone when she slammed into Saenz’s car on Candelaria near Girard. She also admitted to officers that she had downed a 12-pack of beer before driving.

During sentencing on Tuesday, Saenz’s father asked the judge for the maximum sentence. “The greatest sorrow is due to her loss because I can never see my daughter again,” he said.

Judge Courtney Weaks did sentence Etsitty to the maximum 12 years behind abrs.