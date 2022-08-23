ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise took a plea deal on Tuesday. Feliz Sanchez faced 23 counts of shoplifting and aggravated assault charges for stealing more than $37,000 worth of items from Target stores.
Under the plea deal, Sanchez pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting over $500 but less than $2,500. She also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault. All other charges were dismissed. Sanchez could face seven and a half years behind bars and will be sentenced at a later date.