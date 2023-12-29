AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman charged with stealing a horse and dyeing it to fool livestock investigators will not serve any time behind bars. Alyssa Nelson was arrested nearly two years ago after authorities said she took a horse from an Aztec ranch. Nelson claimed it was her but didn’t have veterinary records or pictures to prove it. Investigators then scrubbed the horse’s leg learning one had been dyed.

Court records show she agreed to plead no contest to a tampering with evidence charge. In exchange, the forgery and transporting stolen livestock charges were dropped. Nelson faced 18 years in prison but received a suspended sentence. She will be on supervised probation for a year and a half.