ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death. Michelle Morgan, 40, is accused of stabbing Martin Miera to death at the Desert Willow Apartments on Jefferson.

According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the couple arguing. Morgan claims Miera stabbed her in the leg first, then she got the knife and stabbed him.

Police say she stabbed him more than 30 times in the face, neck, and legs. Police say there were inconsistencies in Morgan’s story, saying she told them several different stories of how it started.

She is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.