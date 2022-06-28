ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is charged for allegedly conspiring to kill her friend’s boyfriend. The arrest comes more than two years after it happened. Police say Brianna Archuleta told her friend that she would “take care of” her boyfriend Benjamin Moore. Her friend claimed Moore had beaten her and cut off her hair.

Police say Archuleta sent Moore’s photo to her friends. They waited for him to be released from jail where he was being held on domestic violence charges. When Moore was released, Archuleta and six others confronted him at an apartment near Bridge and Unser in January 2020. The group shot and killed Moore. It’s unclear who exactly fired at Moore. Archuleta is now charged with murder and conspiracy. She made her first appearance in court on Tuesday.