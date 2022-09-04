ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Additional information about the deadly Blakes Lotaburger robbery in Española has been revealed. Police said a woman acted as a getaway driver for a man accused of the murder.

Police said Adelene Urquijo acted as Ricky Martinez Junior’s getaway driver after he allegedly shot and killed Cypress Garcia at a Blakes Lotaburger during a robbery on August 16. The criminal complaint said Martinez asked Urquijo to drive him to the west side of Española, telling her to drop him off but wait for him down the block.

Urquijo allegedly told police she was waiting for Martinez when she heard gunshots, and when he came back to the van, he admitted to shooting Garcia and demanded that she drive away. Urquijo allowed Martinez to stay at her home in Arroyo Seco until his girlfriend picked him up.

Urquijo is being charged with harboring or aiding a felon; she was released from custody, but she’s expected back in court on September 28.

Chelsea Fernandez, 29, also known as Martinez’s girlfriend, is being charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery for being a getaway driver in separate robberies that took place before the murder.

Since 2015, Urquijo has accrued a criminal history such as child abuse, drugs, and stolen vehicles.