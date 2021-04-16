Farmington woman charged with child abuse for leaving grandchild in hot car

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington woman is accused of leaving her three-year-old granddaughter alone in a hot car for 30 minutes. Police say earlier this month, employees at an Olive Garden found the girl crying and sweating.

They managed to get her out and cooled her off. According to court documents, the girl was in Loretta Harrison’s care. Harrison claims she left her granddaughter in the car with another 13-year-old and went to visit with family arriving at the restaurant. That’s when she said she noticed the 13-year-old had gotten out. She says she did not go back to check on the girl.

Police say Harrison was also spotted inside a nearby furniture store, but she denied being there. Harrison is now charged with child abuse.