ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a fatal crash in Albuquerque, a woman has been charged with vehicular homicide DWI. Just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, the Albuquerque Police Department was called to the intersection of Gibson Boulevard and Yale Boulevard due to a bicycle and vehicle crash.

According to the investigation, a pickup truck, driven by 23-year-old Leann Grace Blackhorse, was traveling west on Gibson when they crashed into a bicyclist. The bicyclist was also going westbound on Gibson and was in the middle lane.

The bicyclist suffered from major injuries which caused them to die on the scene. APD learned of the truck driver’s identity through a relative who had been informed of the crash.

According to police, driver inattention and intoxication were both factors in the crash. Blackhorse has been accused of vehicular homicide DWI and leaving the scene of an accident causing great bodily harm or death.

The victim of the crash has yet to be named. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.