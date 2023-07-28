ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She was caught on camera stealing plants again, and again, from the front of Albuquerque grocery stores. Albuquerque’s various Albertsons stores all pulled their plants inside after losing thousands in merchandise. Now the woman at the center of it is taking a deal and is facing jail time.

Lovelea Degeer pled guilty to four counts of shoplifting and two counts of contributing to a delinquency of a minor in district court Friday. “I took flowers from, um, Albertsons… Um, I don’t know how much… No, I didn’t intend to pay for it, your honor,” said Degeer.

Starting in April 2021, prosecutors say Degeer went on a shoplifting spree, taking potted plants from the front of five different Albertson’s stores across Albuquerque. She was caught last November charged with stealing roughly six thousand dollars in plants and she didn’t do it alone.

“I took my daughter with me, sir,” said Degeer. “Took her where?,” said Judge Emeterio Rudolfo, Bernalillo County District Court. “Shoplifting at Albertsons,” said Degeer. “For the shoplifting?,” said Judge Emeterio Rudolfo. “Yes,” said Degeer.

“To go shoplifting, in broad daylight videos, everything, people telling you to stop going and not even trying to disguise yourself when you’re trying to sell it on Facebook market, or whatever, either its somebody that is taking the laws in total disregard or its someone who needs some help,” said Judge Emeterio Rudolfo.

Degeer will be sentenced in a couple of months. She faces up to 6 years in prison. “I heard you say when I was asking about the dates, you tell something to your attorney of a head injury you suffered… And I would like more information before proceeding the sentencing,” said Judge Emeterio Rudolfo.