Woman behind SWAT standoff thrown out of court for being disruptive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who prompted a SWAT standoff at an Albuquerque truck stop caused another scene in court on Monday. The judge tried to tell Victoria Chavez that the state wants to keep her locked up until trial.

On Friday, Albuquerque Police say the 30-year-old pulled a knife on a Walgreens employee, then led police to the Flying-J on 98th Street and I-40. That’s where they say she refused to get out of her car and doused herself in lighter fluid before eventually surrendering.

During her first appearance, she did not make a good impression. Chavez will remain behind bars at least until her next hearing, to determine whether she stays in jail until trial.