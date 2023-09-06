ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a woman for her role in a downtown murder and is searching for a man believed to be involved as well. Officers were called to the Days Inn on Central Ave. near Lead Ave. Tuesday after a man was reported dead.

APD said they found 38-year-old Angel Salazar less than a mile from the scene. Police said Salazar was seen with the male suspect approaching the victim at the scene around 9:45 a.m. The victim was sitting and smoking and the three went into a motel room. APD said the male suspect was seen putting brass knuckles on his left hand as he walked into the room.

After a half hour, the two suspects were seen leaving the room. APD said the male suspect had a large amount of blood covering his arm from hand to elbow. Salazar’s right hand was also covered in blood.

Salazar was charged with murder, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Anyone with information on the male suspect is asked to call police at 505-842-COPS.