LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is facing charges after she claimed to be Beyonce.

The Las Cruces Police say the woman was caught driving a stolen car over the weekend. When police stopped her she told officers she was the singer Beyonce.

Officers eventually had to use a fingerprint scanner to identify 48-year-old Surena Henry. Henry later told officers she found the keys and decided to take the car for a joyride.

Henry is now facing a slew of charges.