Woman arrested for throwing bottles at grocery store customers

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about the woman who was arrested for throwing liquor bottles inside a grocery store.

Police received a call late Monday morning that someone hit about 6 to 10 customers with the bottles at the Smith’s on Fourth Street near Menaul. When officers arrived, they say they found 27-year-old Crystal Miranda still at it.

They say she threw bottles at them when they got near her, and tased her when she refused their orders to stop. A criminal complaint states Miranda broke about 700 bottles worth an estimated $10,000.

Tuesday, a judge ordered her released on her own recognizance. As part of her conditions of release, she cannot return to any Smith’s location.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss