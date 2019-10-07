Woman arrested for throwing bottles at grocery store customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about the woman who was arrested for throwing liquor bottles inside a grocery store.

Police received a call late Monday morning that someone hit about 6 to 10 customers with the bottles at the Smith’s on Fourth Street near Menaul. When officers arrived, they say they found 27-year-old Crystal Miranda still at it.

They say she threw bottles at them when they got near her, and tased her when she refused their orders to stop. A criminal complaint states Miranda broke about 700 bottles worth an estimated $10,000.

Tuesday, a judge ordered her released on her own recognizance. As part of her conditions of release, she cannot return to any Smith’s location.