Woman arrested for stealing computer from library

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they’ve arrested a woman caught on video stealing a computer from the Belen Public Library thanks to some tips from the public.

Belen police shared some photos on their Facebook of the woman Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, they had identified the suspect as 36-year-old Christina Herrera.

Officers took her into custody and say she admitted to the theft. She’s charged with larceny.

Herrera had outstanding warrants for shoplifting, concealing her identity and probation violation.

