ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m.
Story continues below
When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and found she had a stolen firearm on her. She is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, having a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence, and shoplifting.