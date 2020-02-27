Woman arrested for keeping rental car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was arrested for renting a car and never returning it.

Police pulled over a silver Hyundai for speeding on I-25 at Tramway on Tuesday when the vehicle was identified by authorities as being stolen. The driver, 53-year-old Kimberly Bautista says she rented the car back in early December.

It was due a week later but she didn’t return it because Bautista claims her insurance would pay for the rental until her own car was fixed. The vehicle still hadn’t been returned two months later.

Bautista is now charged with embezzlement.