Woman arrested for keeping rental car

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was arrested for renting a car and never returning it.

Police pulled over a silver Hyundai for speeding on I-25 at Tramway on Tuesday when the vehicle was identified by authorities as being stolen. The driver, 53-year-old Kimberly Bautista says she rented the car back in early December.

It was due a week later but she didn’t return it because Bautista claims her insurance would pay for the rental until her own car was fixed. The vehicle still hadn’t been returned two months later.

Bautista is now charged with embezzlement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞