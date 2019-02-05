Crime

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into APD patrol car

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 06:58 PM MST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 06:58 PM MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police say an Albuquerque woman drove drunk and then crashed into an officer's patrol car. 

Just before 2 a.m., officers were investigating a different crash on I-40 near Unser. That's when the Albuquerque Police Department says 32-year-old Linda Heberling rammed into a patrol car, causing extensive damage. 

Fortunately, no one was injured. 

Police soon arrested Herberling for DWI and reckless driving. 

 

