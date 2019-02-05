Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into APD patrol car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police say an Albuquerque woman drove drunk and then crashed into an officer's patrol car.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were investigating a different crash on I-40 near Unser. That's when the Albuquerque Police Department says 32-year-old Linda Heberling rammed into a patrol car, causing extensive damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police soon arrested Herberling for DWI and reckless driving.