Woman arrested for calling Clovis schools, warning about potential threats

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges for saying three Clovis schools were in danger. Petra Youngquist, 21, is accused of calling the Clovis High School Freshman Academy and Marshall Middle School, saying a woman wanted to shoot and stab children.

Both schools went on lockdown as a precaution. Police tracked Youngquist down and asked her about the perceived threat and whether or not she had any communication related to it, Youngquist reportedly told them, “They can talk to me all day inside my head,” and swiped through her phone as if looking for some type of message. She then added that “the whole town talks about it,” and that “they have the audio at my work.”

Police learned Sandia Elementary School received a similar call from Youngquist but did not report it to law enforcement. Youngquist is charged with interference with staff, public officials, or the general public.

Youngquist has a criminal history that includes resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assaulting a peace officer. She has a pretrial hearing set for November 23.