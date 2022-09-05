ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to kidnap a child at knifepoint in southeast Albuquerque. It happened Sunday night around 7 p.m. near Utah and Trumbull.

The victim called 911, claiming that 23-year-old Teeyah Smith physically tried to grab her son out of her arms while she was walking to the park. When she tried to get away, she says Smith pulled out a knife and tried to stab her.

The victim and her son were able to get away unharmed, and officers arrested Smith. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.