Woman arrested for aggravated battery at Los Altos Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Albuquerque Police responded to the area of Candelaria and Jefferson around 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2020, in response to the crash.

Crime Stoppers reports the vehicle involved was possibly a blue Ford F-250 with some front end damage to the vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com