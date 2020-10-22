Woman arrested for aggravated battery at Los Altos Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a woman accused of attacking a man at Los Altos Park. Investigators believe 35-year-old Cameo Serna threw a knife at a man after an argument, it lodged in the victim’s abdomen. Serna and a man she was with took off, but officers tracked her down two days later. She’s charged with aggravated battery.
Latest Crime News
