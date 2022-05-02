ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a friend over a bad joke. According to police, Diana Bellson and her friend Tammy were a Motel Six on Saturday morning drinking and cracking jokes.

According to a criminal complaint, Bellson got upset about a joke and stabbed Tammy in the leg. Bellson is denying the allegation, claiming Tammy broke a mirror. Bellson is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.