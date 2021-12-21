Woman arrested after allegedly caught vandalizing Main Police Station again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a woman who was apprehended just last week for allegedly vandalizing the Main Police Station has been arrested again on Tuesday for the same crime. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 21, officers were dispatched to the Main Police Station regarding a vandalism in progress.

Police state that overnight personnel inside the building advised authorities that a female was outside, spray painting vulgar and indecent statements on the southern side of the building including on the walls, stairs, planters, benches, and glass doors. Officers at the scene reportedly recognized and identified the woman as 45-year-old Jennifer Otte who was seen actively vandalizing the exterior of the building with spray paint while officers were initially contacting her.

Otte was placed under arrest for one count of felony-level criminal damage to property and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespassing. APD reports she was transported and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center without issue.

Otte was previously arrested and booked into MDC for felony criminal damage charges on Dec. 15 for vandalizing the Main Police Station but was released a few days later. Crews are now in the process of cleaning up the vandalism.

Back in 2016, Otte was also accused of desecrating the memorial of slain APD Officer Daniel Webster. According to authorities, Otte was accused of throwing rocks, scattering flowers, and shredding stuffed animals at the memorial in addition to threatening people who reportedly witnessed the incident. Those charges were dismissed by prosecutors who said the state had not contacted witnesses in the case.