NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two men are in custody Saturday evening after a deadly crash in Wagon Mound. State police say Jesse Joel Blanco, 22, was speeding on State Road 120 Friday night around 10:45 p.m. in a 2022 Toyota when he hit a 2004 Saturn backing out of a driveway, killing a 42-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 9. A third passenger in the Saturn, a 21-year-old woman, is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in Blanco’s car, Dominic Armijo is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is being charged with tampering with evidence for trying to hide alcohol after the crash and will be booked upon his release from the hospital.

Blanco is facing multiple charges, including three charges of homicide by vehicle while driving intoxicated, aggravated DWI causing great bodily harm, speeding, and reckless driving. He was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center.