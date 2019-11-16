Woman allegedly attacks bus driver, dog walker, and officer in one day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bus driver, a woman walking her dog and a police officer were all attacked in broad daylight, allegedly by the same woman.

KRQE News 13 reported on the attack on the bus driver earlier this week. Friday, the woman police say was 32-year-old Erica Garcia’s second victim spoke out.

“It was brutal and for no reason, completely unprovoked,” said Kelli, who asked we not share her last name.

While out on her daily walk, Kelli’s Chiweenie, ‘Hershey,’ started barking at a stranger who was obviously mad.

“[Garcia] was cussing to herself over and over,” said Kelli.

Unnerved, Kelli picked up Hershey and tried to steer clear of the woman, but it didn’t work.

“I had my back turned coming down my row. She grabbed my dog and tried to pull her out of my arms, and I was like, ‘you’re not going to hurt my dog; you’re going to hurt me first,'” said Kelli.

The dog got away, but for the next five minutes, Kelli says the woman was relentless.

“She just kept grabbing me by the hair and slamming my head into the concrete over and over,” said Kelli.

Albuquerque police say Garcia showed that same aggression in a separate attack.

“I knew right away that, that was her,” said Kelli.

Video shows Garcia wailing on a city bus driver after he told her to get off because she didn’t have a valid pass.

The video shows Garcia get off the bus and appear to pass out at a stop near Central and Wyoming. However, before police could find her there, they say she walked across the street and picked a fight with Kelli.

“I have flashbacks of it. Like, I’ll close my eyes and see myself getting pummeled into the concrete,” said Kelli.

Police say that day, Garcia also punched an officer before finally being put in handcuffs.

“She obviously has no boundaries. There’s nothing she won’t do,” said Garcia.

Garcia will stay in jail until trial. Kelli plans on testifying against her.

Garcia has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2005.