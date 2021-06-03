Woman accused of two break-ins, one involving animal shelter

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman who broke into an animal shelter and also a home. Deputies say 25-year-old Aleczasia Roberson injured six dogs at the Stray Hearts Shelter on Monday, damaging the building and flooding the kennels.

Robertson was arrested and released from jail, but deputies say she then broke into a home Wednesday and stole an ATV. She was taken into custody after a roughly seven-mile chase involving that ATV.

