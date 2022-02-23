ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a woman they say lied her way onto the University of New Mexico campus to commit robbery. Police say earlier this month, the woman told the victim she was a fire alarm inspector.

Police say she went into the victim’s room and took their wallet. She then went to a nearby Smith’s Grocery store where she and another man bought $850 worth of gift cards.