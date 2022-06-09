ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday afternoon a judge will decide if a woman accused of stealing from a number of big box stores will remain behind bars until trial. Ashley Roybal and Marvin Alderete are accused of stealing form about 28 different stores, getting away with around $20,000 worth of items.

In many cases, they are accused of loading up their shopping cart, walking out of the store, and when confronted by security, Alderete is seen pointing a gun at security. In February, when confronted by a security guard, he’s accused of punching that guard several times, including in the face.

Both Roybal and Alderete have been arrested and are in custody. Roybal’s detention hearing is set for 3:50 p.m. Thursday. Alderete’s hearing is set for June 13.