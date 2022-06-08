ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ashley Roybal, the woman accused of stealing thousands from a number of big box stores, is now behind bars. Roybal and her husband Marvin Alderete are accused of stealing from about 28 stores totaling around $20,000.

In one case, Alderete is accused of pointing a gun at employees as they make their escape. In another, he is accused of beating up a store employee.

Roybal was arrested June 5 in a stolen car. A district court judge will decide if she will stay behind bars until trial. Alderete has not been arrested.