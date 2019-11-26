Woman accused of stealing APD cruiser taken into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a car thief who took off in a police cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was responding to reports of a woman trying to steal keys at a car dealership near Lomas and Wyoming. The officer was responding to reports of a woman stealing a car when police say Markeda Rivera hit the officer, jumped into the police cruiser and took off.

Rivera was caught about three miles away. Police used a PIT maneuver to stop the woman near Wellesly and Menaul and took her into custody.

The officer is expected to be okay.

In February, Rivera was arrested for allegedly hitting a group of people with her car in downtown Albuquerque. She was set to go to a trial for that case in January.

She’s now facing additional charges.