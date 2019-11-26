Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Woman accused of stealing APD cruiser taken into custody

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a car thief who took off in a police cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was responding to reports of a woman trying to steal keys at a car dealership near Lomas and Wyoming. The officer was responding to reports of a woman stealing a car when police say Markeda Rivera hit the officer, jumped into the police cruiser and took off.

Rivera was caught about three miles away. Police used a PIT maneuver to stop the woman near Wellesly and Menaul and took her into custody.

The officer is expected to be okay.

In February, Rivera was arrested for allegedly hitting a group of people with her car in downtown Albuquerque. She was set to go to a trial for that case in January.

She’s now facing additional charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss