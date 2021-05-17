Woman accused of stealing AFR vehicle in trouble again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of stealing an ambulance and leading New Mexico State Police on a chase is once again behind bars for missing a court date in another case. Police say Stevie Yellowhorse stole an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle in Albuquerque on Valentine’s Day and led officers on a chase, she was later arrested in Grants. The District Attorney later dropped the charges in the case.

This weekend, Yellowhorse was arrested on a warrant for missing a court hearing. This stems from charges in March, about a month after the chase. Yellowhorse is now accused of throwing a light fixture at an officer at a hotel on I-25 and Central. She is now scheduled for another hearing Tuesday where a judge will decide whether to keep her locked up for violating her conditions of release.